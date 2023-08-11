Rod and Vickie DeVall

The family of Rod and Vickie DeVall are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday, Aug. 17.

Rod and Vickie (Ganskow) were united in marriage on Aug. 17, 1973, at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk

They were blessed with two sons, Joe and his wife, Stacey, of Norfolk and Sam and his wife, Lisa, of Bennington. They are the proud grandparents of Brayden, Bailey, Mickey, Brooklyn, Carter and Mira, who they love spending time with.

Please help us celebrate this golden milestone. Cards and congratulations can be sent to 802 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Gene and Phyllis Trine

Please join us in celebrating Gene and Phyllis (Sunderman) Trine's 70th anniversary with a card shower. They were married in Kansas City on Aug. 20, 1953. The couple lived in many different states before returning to Nebraska and have traveled throughout the world. The family will also have …

Wolter and Beverly Klein

It is with great joy that we celebrate Wolter and Beverly (Planer) Klein’s 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 18, 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.