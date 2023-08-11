The family of Rod and Vickie DeVall are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday, Aug. 17.
Rod and Vickie (Ganskow) were united in marriage on Aug. 17, 1973, at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk
They were blessed with two sons, Joe and his wife, Stacey, of Norfolk and Sam and his wife, Lisa, of Bennington. They are the proud grandparents of Brayden, Bailey, Mickey, Brooklyn, Carter and Mira, who they love spending time with.
Please help us celebrate this golden milestone. Cards and congratulations can be sent to 802 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.