Rod and Sharlyn Porath

The family of Rod and Sharlyn (Zohner) Porath is celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 2, 1965, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Prior to moving to Lincoln in 2009, they had lived the majority of their married years in Battle Creek. The decision to make the move to Lincoln was prompted by the desire to be nearer their grandchildren’s formative years.

They have been blessed with two children, Derran Porath of Columbus and Stephanie Kuchar and husband Chris of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Daniel Kuchar and wife Taylor of Omaha and Annika Kuchar, also of Omaha; and one great-grandchild, Augustine Patrick Kuchar, son of Daniel and Taylor.

We give thanks to our Creator, God, for His continued love and support, past, present and looking forward to future blessing in our remaining years together.

Congratulatory cards may be sent to the couple at 9025 Colby St., Lincoln, NE 68505.

Ralph and Sandy Verrone

Ralph and Sandy Verrone

Ralph and Sandy Verrone of Grand Junction, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 3, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, the late Craig Verrone; Kevin (Simone) Verrone of Arvada, Colo., and their childr…

Larry and Marlene Waller

Larry and Marlene Waller

The family of Larry and Marlene Waller are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1955.

Dale and Kylene Chamberlin

Dale and Kylene Chamberlin

The family of Dale and Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Oct. 3rd, 1970. They have three children, Gina (Mike) Reese, Greg Chamberlin and Jessica (Bryan) Wiggins. They h…

Larry and Marie Sokol

Larry and Marie Sokol

Happy 50th anniversary to Larry and Marie Sokol on Oct. 3. With love, Todd, Chad, Shawn and families.

Mike and Sue Seier

Mike and Sue Seier

The family of Mike and Sue Seier are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, 2020. Their children are Jeff (Emily) Seier of Amboy, Ill., Jeremy (Heather) Seier of Mulvane, Kan., and Andy (Amber) Seier of Wichita, Kan. They have eight grandchildren and …

Ray and Mary Ann Haase

Ray and Mary Ann Haase

In honor of Ray and Mary Ann Haase’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30, please join their children in celebrating with a card shower.

Brian and Kerry Richter

Brian and Kerry Richter

The children of Brian and Kerry Richter invite you to join them in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26. Please send cards, memories, pictures and stories to 509 Hastings Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.