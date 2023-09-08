Robert and Ruth Hatterman

Mr. and Mrs. Hatterman will be celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were married on Sept. 14, 1963, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Robert "Bob" and Ruth reside in Omaha and welcome notes to be sent to their home at 8607 Decatur St., Omaha, NE 68114.

Their family includes daughter Lisa Hatterman of Omaha, son Robbi Hatterman of Omaha and son Jason Hatterman of Lincoln. Their three grandsons are Tyler, Joshua and Zachary.

While Bob and Ruth are officially retired, they are still working at leisure and keeping active in their pursuits. Robert is still building motors and Ruth is still serving her insurance clients.

Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad. We love you.

In other news

Mike and Bev Blank are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 8, 1973, at Christian Missionary Alliance Church on Second Phillip Avenue. They celebrated with close family and friends on Sept. 2 at Harvest Church in Norfolk.

