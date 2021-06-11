Robert and Myrna Kirkland will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 22.

The children of Robert and Myrna are proud to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. We love them dearly and want to thank them for being such a great example of love and commitment.

They were married June 22, 1951, in Norfolk. They have four sons: Kevin (Patti Popken), Rodney (Lola), Timothy (Kristi) and Daniel (Kerry), as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren

To celebrate, their family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 655 Frazier St., Garland, NE 68360.

Myron and Karen Kuzelka

The family of Myron “Mike” and Karen (Breitkreutz Stueve) Kuzelka of Wisner is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1971, in Wisner.

Jim and Betti Troshynski

Jim and Betti Troshynski will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. Throughout their 50 years together, they have welcomed three children: Stacia Troshynski Brown (Greg), Bill (Laura) Troshynski and Christine Troshynski. They are also blessed with three loving grand…

Ned and DeDe Gobel

The family of Ned and DeDe Gobel is requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married June 12, 1956, at St. Boniface Church in Menomonie.

Dennis and Lois Bowers

Dennis and Lois (Brogren) Bowers of Winside will celebrate their 60th anniversary. They were married June 10, 1961, in Norfolk. They will celebrate their milestone the evening of June 12 at the Winside auditorium. Family and friends are welcome, please no gifts.

Bob and Rose Bode

Bob and Rose (Luettel) Bode will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12. Their children, Brent (Tanya), Kelly (James) and BJ (Cassie), and their grandchildren are requesting a card shower to celebrate.

Leon and Maureen Abler

Leon and Maureen (Buss) Abler celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2021. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierce in 1961.

Randy and Dee Johnson

The family of Randy and Dee Johnson would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Randy and Dee were united in marriage on June 19, 1971.

Tom and Betty Oppliger

Tom and Betty Oppliger will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2021. The couple were married June 16, 1956, at Bethany Lutheran Church near Plainview. In recognition of this milestone, the family requests a card shower in their honor.