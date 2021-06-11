Robert and Myrna Kirkland will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 22.
The children of Robert and Myrna are proud to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. We love them dearly and want to thank them for being such a great example of love and commitment.
They were married June 22, 1951, in Norfolk. They have four sons: Kevin (Patti Popken), Rodney (Lola), Timothy (Kristi) and Daniel (Kerry), as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
To celebrate, their family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 655 Frazier St., Garland, NE 68360.