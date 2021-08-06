Robert and Joan Moore will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14. They married at St. Francis Church in Randolph on Aug. 14, 1971.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 2203 Highland Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Vernon and Margaret (Reinhart) Love is requesting a card shower for their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 9, 1951, at St. Leonard's Church in Madison. They have six children, Connie (Dan) Geary of Norfolk, Robert (Maria) Love of Akron, Iowa, Marcia (Ri…
The children of Les and Denise Yule are hosting a celebration for the their parents' 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bloomfield Community Center. The couple were married April 3, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Mitchell, S.D.
The family of Harold and Mardell Wittler of Carroll would like to celebrate their parents' 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
The children of Roger and Shirley Dillon would like to request a card shower to honor their parents on their 50th anniversary. They were married on Aug. 7, 1971. Roger and Shirley have five children: Jenny (Tim) Schwager, Ryan (Tara) Dillon, Trent (Courtney) Dillon, Nate (Amanda) Dillon and …
Cheers to 50 years! Help the family of Mike and Ranell Johnson celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Michael Johnson and Ranell Levos were married July 31, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They started their married life in Norfolk where they lived until 1997. …
Paul and LaNeta Abler will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. They married in Pierce and made their home in Norfolk. Their family asks that you please join in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to 83752 U.S. Hwy 81, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Bob and Amber Block will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27. Please join their family in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to P.O. Box 132, Wausa, NE 68786.
The family of Richard and June McManigal are happy to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They were married on July 22, 1951, in Battle Creek, Mich., while Richard served in the service.