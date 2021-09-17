Richard and Shirley Woslager

Richard and Shirley Woslager will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on Sept. 30th. Let's help them celebrate with a card shower.

Please send anniversary wishes to 85687 566th Ave., Carroll, NE 68723.

Tags

In other news

Richard and Shirley Woslager

Richard and Shirley Woslager

Richard and Shirley Woslager will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on Sept. 30th. Let's help them celebrate with a card shower.