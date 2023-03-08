Richard and Mary Dungan

Richard “Dick” and Mary (Wagner) Dungan were married 60 years ago on March 10, 1963, in Norfolk. The couple has resided in Nebraska, Minnesota, Texas and Missouri throughout their married life. Twenty-two years ago they embarked on their first mission/ministry trip and they haven’t looked back! Over 40 trips later they are still going strong, although mostly within the U.S. in recent years.
Their family includes three children, Tim (Mitzi) Dungan of Lincoln, Deb (Todd) Wolff of Norfolk and Cheri (Randy) Prince of Elkhorn. They are the proud grandparents of 10 grandchildren, Micah, Brenna, Charles, Nicholas, Axel, Sawyer, Ayshia, Ella, Jovie and Ripken, and one great-granddaughter, Gabriella.
Dick and Mary have logged many road miles traveling to watch their grandchildren’s band concerts, dance recitals, school plays, wrestling matches, football, basketball, volleyball and baseball games, along with many other activities. Possibly their favorite trips have been taking each of their grandchildren, upon turning 10 years old, on a special ‘10 Trip’ designed just for that grandchild. They are, hands down, the best grandparents any kid could ask for!
Please help us celebrate this anniversary milestone with a card shower in their honor. Cards can be sent to 4400 Pierce Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.