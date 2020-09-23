In honor of Ray and Mary Ann Haase’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30, please join their children in celebrating with a card shower.
Cards will reach the couple at 1801 S. First St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Larry and Marlene Waller are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1955.
The children of Brian and Kerry Richter invite you to join them in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26. Please send cards, memories, pictures and stories to 509 Hastings Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Jim and Darlene Barritt is requesting a card shower to honor their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 23. Their children are Sheryl (Dick) Hoff, Tim (Marci) Barritt and the late Cindy. They have five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Jerry and Marveen Fredrickson are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26. Their family includes daughter Michelle Anderson and husband Curtis; son Scott Fredrickson and wife Tami, along with their son, Landon, and grandson Tyler S…
Please join us the children of Bill and Bev Alderson as we honor our parents’ 55th wedding anniversary.
The family of David and Karen Drahota is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Church in Dodge on Sept. 17, 1960. Their children are Mike and Anita Drahota of Sioux City, Iowa, Mark and Deb Zimmerer and Doug…
The family of Dennis and Delores Hoffman are requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020.
Steve and Phyllis (Stuhr) Dahlkoetter are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 19, 1970, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with four children, Chad, Stephanie, Brandi and twin Mandi (deceased).
