Ray and Joyce Doerr

Ray and Joyce (Emory) Doerr will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa on Dec. 27, 1959.
Their family includes daughter Susan (Rock) Fehringer of Pierce and their children, Jessica (Jeff), Jennifer, Anthony (Meagan) and Zachary; son David, deceased, (Patrice) of Everett, Washington, and their children, Natesha, Billy and Davis.
Ray and Joyce also have eight great-grandchildren.
The family requests a card shower in honor of this milestone. Cards can reach them at 714 W. Pilcher Ave. Box 11, Plainview, NE 68769.