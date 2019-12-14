Ray and Joyce Doerr

Ray and Joyce (Emory) Doerr will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa on Dec. 27, 1959.

Their family includes daughter Susan (Rock) Fehringer of Pierce and their children, Jessica (Jeff), Jennifer, Anthony (Meagan) and Zachary; son David, deceased, (Patrice) of Everett, Washington, and their children, Natesha, Billy and Davis.

Ray and Joyce also have eight great-grandchildren.

The family requests a card shower in honor of this milestone. Cards can reach them at 714 W. Pilcher Ave. Box 11, Plainview, NE 68769.

Tags

In other news

Ray and Joyce Doerr

Ray and Joyce Doerr

Ray and Joyce (Emory) Doerr will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa on Dec. 27, 1959.

Michael and Jane Steele

Michael and Jane Steele

Michael “Steve” and Jane Steele will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6. Their children are Heather (Sean) Auman of Lincoln, Alyson (Corey) Swartzendruder of Geneva, Courtney (Tony) Weeder of Lindsay and Andy (Sarah) Steele of Pine, Colo.

+2
Gary and Sandra Horst

Gary and Sandra Horst

Gary and Sandra Horst will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30, 2019. They were married Nov. 30, 1969. Family is requesting a card shower for them. Please mail cards to Gary and Sandra Horst at 1707 Vista Drive, Stanton, NE 68779.

Dean and Barbara Junck

Dean and Barbara Junck

Dean and Barbara Junck of Carroll will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carroll auditorium. It will be hosted by their family.

Ralph and Doyle Timmerman

Ralph and Doyle Timmerman

Ralph and Doyle Timmerman’s 60th anniversary open house is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Osmond American Legion. They have requested no gifts. Cards can be sent to them at P.O. Box 156, Osmond, NE 68765

Walter and Darlene Sunderman

Walter and Darlene Sunderman

The family of Walter and Darlene Sunderman of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2019.

Raymond and Kay Crosier

Raymond “Swede” and Kay Crosier will be married 70 years on Nov. 20, 2019. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale on Nov. 20 1949.

Dennis and Alice Rohde

Dennis and Alice Rohde

Happy Anniversary to Dennis and Alice Rohde of Carrol from the three fabulous creations that made you both the crazy, loving parents you are today!

Jerry and Pat Ludden

Jerry and Pat Ludden

The family of Jerry and Pat (Hanke) Ludden is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.