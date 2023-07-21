Ray and Jackie Duerst observed their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 12. They were married Saturday, July 12, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Plainview with the Rev. Clarence Hanscom officiating.
She is the former Jacquelyn “Jackie” Twiss of Plainview and Ray resided in rural Foster vicinity. Both are Plainview High School graduates — Ray in 1956 and Jackie in 1957.
Their two sons are Todd and Reyna Duerst of rural Madison and Kip and Debra “Deb” Duerst of Norfolk. They have five grandsons and one granddaughter, along with 13 great-grandchildren ranging from 2 to 12 years old.
Todd’s family includes Travis and Emily Duerst and children Aubrey, Katelyn and Natalie of Norfolk, Brandon and Yazmin Duerst and children Isabela, Emma and Alexa of Columbus, Kyle and Brianna Duerst and children Jaxon and Maverick of Norfolk, and Jestin and Kelsie Duerst and children Jayden, Jacie and Karlie of Norfolk.
Kip’s family is Britney and Brian Compton and children Landon and Grayson of Norfolk and Drs. Derek and Kaitlyn Duerst of Papillion.
Cards will reach the couple at P.O. Box 181, Plainview, NE 68769.