The family of Ray and Diane Keifer of Madison is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 27, 1970, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.
Billy and Sharolyn Buss of Pierce will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce on June 19, 1960. Their children would like to request a card shower in honor of this anniversary.
Since we can’t all gather together right now, let’s send them good wishes some way or somehow. A card or a note will sure make their day, June 24 is their special day.
The family of Marvin and Barbara (Snyder) Hawk are requesting a card shower in celebration of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary. Marvin and Barb were married in Page on June 18, 1960. Well wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 194, Orchard, NE 68764.
Gayle and Norbert Holtz will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020. We would love to adorn then with cards this year. They are amazing parents and grandparents. We love them dearly and are unable to gather this year, but they are in our hearts always. Love, your children.
Paul and Lana Thun will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14. The couple were united in marriage on June 14, 1970, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. They are the parents of Patton Thun of Randolph, Sunny Sieck of York and Leia (Barry) Roland of Evans, Ga. They have sev…
John and Connie Hekrdle were married June 6, 1970, at Stanton Evangelical Free Church, 50 years and going. They have lived southwest of Stanton, next to the Hekrdle home place for all their married years. Been through farming challenges and a few floods and some good trucking years. They bot…
The children of Rodney and Judy Osweiler are requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Missouri Valley, Iowa.
