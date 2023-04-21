Randy and Robin Nielsen

Randy and Robin Nielsen of Meadow Grove will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 28.

Randy Nielsen and the former Robin Kuchar were united in marriage in 1973 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their children and grandchildren are Jeremy and Lisa Nielsen, Alaina and Aidin of Lincoln; Ashley Nielsen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Riley and Shelley Smith, Autumn, Dakota and Finley of Tilden.

Randy and Robin can’t wait to road trip together and travel the U.S. Family will be celebrating in the Black Hills in July.

Lyle and Imogene Wooldrik

Lyle and Imogene Wooldrik

The children of Lyle and Imogene (Flyr) Wooldrik would like to request a card shower in honor of their parents’ 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 27.

Ronald and Kathlene Meyer

Ronald and Kathlene Meyer

Ronald and Kathlene (Delozier) Meyer are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Their children are requesting a card shower in their honor. They were married April 28, 1973, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.