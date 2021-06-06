The family of Randy and Dee Johnson would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Randy and Dee were united in marriage on June 19, 1971.
From their 50 years together, they have welcomed three children: Lisa (Dave) McGill of Norfolk, Jessica (Peter) Van Waart of Gretna and Josh (Leah) Johnson of Council Bluffs, Iowa. They are also blessed with many loving grandchildren: Tyson, Collin, Katelyn, Kelsey, Pierce, Hanna and Keegan.
If you would like to honor them and their years together with a card, they can be sent to them at 2811 Pinnacle Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.