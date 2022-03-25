Randy and Connie Stahlecker

Randy and Connie Stahlecker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, April 9, from 1-4 p.m. at the KC Hall in O’Neill.

If unable to attend, cards will reach the couple at 49029 870th Road, O'Neill, NE 68763.

