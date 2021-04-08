Randall and Phyllis Nelson

Randall and Phyllis (Rosno) Nelson met and fell in love at the Starlite Drive-in Theatre and were married at the Neligh SDA Church on April 10, 1971. They raised three daughters and lots of animals on a farm near Oakdale, spent many years as business owners on Main Street in Neligh, answered many EMS calls in Antelope County over the years, and now reside in Waverly near all of their favorite grandchildren: Kareem and Aidan Hafi; Sydney, Cameron and Trystan Ray; Morgan, Trevor, Cody and Gabe Stara.
Their children, Katina and Kevin Plesnik of Lincoln, Angie and Lyle Stara of Waverly and Michele and Mick Ray of Douglas, are requesting a card shower to celebrate this golden occasion.
Cards will reach them at 10131 W. Oak Lane Circle, Waverly, NE 68462.