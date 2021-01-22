Ramon and Dorothy Brandt will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1, 2021. They wish to thank their family and friends who have given them their love and support through the years. They are so grateful for being able to celebrate their 86th birthdays in January at the one and only address they have shared at 706 J St., Neligh, NE 68756.
The family of Stanley and Karen Dryak would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Don and Betty Walmsley are celebrating 70 years together. They were married Jan. 14, 1951, in Battle Creek, and their love grows sweeter with each passing year. They have weathered farm life, the growing up years of five girls (and all those weddings), health issues, deep loss and many imper…
The family of Jim and Marian Maas would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Minden on Dec. 27, 1970. God has blessed them with three children: Lori Uribe of Pierce, Kevin and wife Brigette Maas of Omaha and Karlene Maas of O’Ne…
The children of Buster and Linda (Decker) Beckenhauer happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Buster and Linda were married Dec. 20, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. They have been blessed with four children and their partners: Kim and Bill Rusk, Bill Beckenha…
The families of Dr. Aaron “Doc” and Laura Walter would like to invite you to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and good health with a card shower to 403 Ridgeway Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Their anniversary is Dec. 17.
Delvin and Maxine Schulz will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16, 2020.
The family of Bud and Elaine Lingenfelter of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Wayne on Dec. 5, 1970. God has blessed them with a loving family. Their children are Kevin and Michelle Lingenfelter of Norfolk, Kor…
The family of Lynn and Marsha Stewart would like to wish them a happy 50th anniversary on Dec. 6. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their children are Heath (Tracy) Stewart of Kirkland, Wash., Kyle (Chandra) Stewart of York and Abby Stewart of Norfolk. They have six gran…