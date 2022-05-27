The family of Ralph and Joyce Saegebarth announce their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce on June 11, 1957. An open house celebration is planned for Sunday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m. at the Gilman Park Shelter House in Pierce. Refreshments will be served. Your gift is your presence.
Hosting the open house are the couples children, Ryan and Marcia Saegebarth of Pierce, Roger and Chris Saegebarth of Norfolk and Jill McElhose of Pierce. They have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
If unable to attend, the couple would love to hear from you. Please send your cards to 121 S. Hall, Pierce, NE 68767.