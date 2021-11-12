Ralph and Janice Glandt of Norfolk will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 25. They were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek in 1961.
Their family includes their children, Kerry and Judy Glandt of Grand Island and Kip and Stephanie Glandt of Seward. They have three grandchildren, Cayden Glandt is in the Army National Guard in Jordan, Kyle Glandt of Overland Park, Kan., and Jessica Caballero of Pfluegerville, Texas.
Cards will reach the couple at 208 W. Cedar Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.