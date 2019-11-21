Ralph and Doyle Timmerman’s 60th anniversary open house is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Osmond American Legion. They have requested no gifts. Cards can be sent to them at P.O. Box 156, Osmond, NE 68765
In other news
Ralph and Doyle Timmerman’s 60th anniversary open house is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Osmond American Legion. They have requested no gifts. Cards can be sent to them at P.O. Box 156, Osmond, NE 68765
The family of Walter and Darlene Sunderman of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2019.
Raymond “Swede” and Kay Crosier will be married 70 years on Nov. 20, 2019. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale on Nov. 20 1949.
Happy Anniversary to Dennis and Alice Rohde of Carrol from the three fabulous creations that made you both the crazy, loving parents you are today!
The family of Jerry and Pat (Hanke) Ludden is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Bob and Lorraine Schnitzler will be married 60 years on Nov. 21, 2019. They were united in marriage on Nov. 21, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. To celebrate, a Mass and dinner is planned for Nov. 30 with their six children, Sandra and Rod Gnirk of Lexington, Jean and Todd C…
Bernie and Sue (Galbraith) Auten will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln on Nov. 8, 1969.
Leon and Cheryl (Rice) Northouse will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They will be having an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Stables Event Center, 1905 Vicki Lane, Norfolk.
Patrick and Rhonda Tyler are celebrating 40 years of marriage on Oct. 19, 2019. These two high school sweethearts are celebrated by their children, Alisha Wolfe, Faith Rasmussen and Jacob Tyler. In addition, they have six amazing grandchildren, Violet, Harlie, Emsley, Benton, Jax and Georgia…