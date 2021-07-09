In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Phil and Elaine Scheurich. They were married July 17, 1971.
Cards will reach the couple at 509 E. Spruce Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Phil and Elaine Scheurich. They were married July 17, 1971.
Cards will reach the couple at 509 E. Spruce Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The children of Norman and Joan Moeller are proud to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They love them dearly and want to thank them for being such a great example of love and commitment.
The family of Jerry “Butch” and LeIla “Ily” (Rhode) Arduser is requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 21, 1961. They have four children, Gene (Peggy) Arduser of Ord, Mark (Dani) Arduser of Battle Creek, Tammy (Bill) Hoffman of Pierce and Reg…
Lonnie and Dawn Alberts will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on July 9. Their children are Korbin, Kelsie and Kalvin. Cards will reach the couple at 1112 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
On behalf of their children and grandchildren, we wanted to wish Kristi and Gary Jagels a happy 25th wedding anniversary! Kristi and Gary were married on July 6, 1996, and have been blessed with their three children, Kiley, Andrea and Samuel, along with two grandchildren, William and Charlot…
Cheers to 50 years! Join us to celebrate our half century of togetherness on Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.
Lonnie and Belva Patras are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2. They were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater in 1961.
Glen and Amy Van Dyke will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26. Throughout their 50 years together, they had three sons, Scott Joseph Van Dyke, who is waiting for them in heaven, Casey (Gina) Van Dyke and Cory (Shelly) Van Dyke. They are blessed with three grandchildren,…
The family of James and Lois Gronenthal is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1966, at Lindsay Holy Family Church in Lindsay.
Leland and Janice Alexander will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 28. They were married on June 28, 1951, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.