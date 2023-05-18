Paul and Marge Haverkamp

Paul and Marge (Topf) Haverkamp will be celebrating 65 years of marriage. They were married May 26, 1958, at the St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.

Their children are requesting a card shower in their honor. Their family includes children Joan Spencer of Hastings, Doug (Katie) Haverkamp of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Mark (Stacy) Haverkamp of Aberdeen, S.D.; along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards will reach them at P.O. Box 367, Plainview, NE 68769.

Tags

In other news

John and Corinne Frey

John and Corinne Frey

The family of John C. and Corinne Frey is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards can be sent to 53293 848 Road Tilden, NE 68781. John C. Frey and the former Corinne Pfeifer were united in marriage on June 1, 1963, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.

Paul and Marge Haverkamp

Paul and Marge Haverkamp

Paul and Marge (Topf) Haverkamp will be celebrating 65 years of marriage. They were married May 26, 1958, at the St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.