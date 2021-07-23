Paul and LaNeta Abler will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. They married in Pierce and made their home in Norfolk. Their family asks that you please join in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to 83752 U.S. Hwy 81, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Richard and June McManigal are happy to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They were married on July 22, 1951, in Battle Creek, Mich., while Richard served in the service.
Bob and Amber Block will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27. Please join their family in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to P.O. Box 132, Wausa, NE 68786.
The children of Richard and Melva Ermels are requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 4, 1961, at the Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. They have three children, Deb (Greg) Tharnish of Elgin, Pam (Bryan) Lovejoy of Norfolk and R…
In honor of their 65th wedding anniversary, the family of Russell and Lorraine (Heier) Prince is requesting a card shower. They were the first couple married in the new St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside on Monday, July 30, 1956.
The family of Joseph and Jo Ellen (Lehman) Mandl is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 31, 1971, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Stanton. They have two children, Amy Kleinschmit of Stanton and the late Scott Mandl, along with four grand…
The family of Jim and Judy Miller would like to celebrate their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Jim Miller and Judy Fundum were married July 24, 1971, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Their children are Melissa and Ryan Eusterwiemann of Lincoln, Megan and …
Earl and Janet Koch will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on July 24. It began with a pen pal letter written from Janet A. Houdek to Earl B. Koch in 1970 while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. They continued to correspond during Earl's military deployment to the Vietnam war. Th…
In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Phil and Elaine Scheurich. They were married July 17, 1971.