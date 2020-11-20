The family of Paul and Janelle Eaton would like to honor their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Paul and Janelle were married Nov. 27, 1970, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield, with burnt orange and olive green as their fall wedding colors.
They both grew up in Wakefield but met when Janelle came into town for high school from her K-8th grade country school. They dated in high school and then went to separate colleges. After a couple of years with long distance letter writing and dating others, they reconnected and were engaged.
Their family includes daughter Maria and her husband, Mark Michaelis, and daughter Mindy and her husband, Jeff Wondercheck. Grandchildren include Riley Ward, Lexi Schroeder, Reagan Wondercheck, Laini Michaelis, Leyton Michaelis, Maya Wondercheck and Morgan Wondercheck.
Paul and Janelle both worked as longtime educators and have taught and influenced many young people in all their years of teaching. They continue to be very involved in their community and church. Paul is serving as the mayor of Wakefield currently and Janelle works on many committees within the community. They also enjoy following their grandkids’ activities.
Cards can be mailed P.O. Box 322, Wakefield, NE 68784.