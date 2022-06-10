The family of Orville and Kathleen Broekemeier are proud to announce their parents’ 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married in Plainview on June 22, 1957. Their children are Thomas Broekemeier and wife Betsy of Norfolk, Elizabeth Grosc and husband Gene of Columbus, Joel Broekemeier and wife Kimberly of Elk Point, S.D., and Daniel Broekemeier and wife Michele of Columbus. They also have 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A card shower is requested to celebrate the couple’s anniversary. Congratulations cards can be sent to 107 Kimberly Way, Norfolk, NE 68701.