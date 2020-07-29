Norman and Marjorie Voecks

Mr. and Mrs. Norman Voecks are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The former Marjorie Kaspar married Norman “Smokey” Voecks on Aug. 4, 1950, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their parents were Rudolph and Clara Kaspar and William and Alma Voecks.

Shortly after they were married, Smokey spent a couple of years in Korea with the U.S. Army. After returning from his service in the military, the Voecks made their home in Norfolk, where they have lived their entire married life.

Over the years, Smokey has worked for a number of automobile repair and restoration businesses and eventually retired after working 20 years for the City of Norfolk in its parks department. Marjorie “Marge” worked in the laundry business, spending most of her years at the Norfolk Regional Center. She retired from the laundry department there after 32 years of service.

They are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

The couple loved to go camping with friends to various state parks. But their all-time favorite activity was dancing. They would travel up to 90 miles to enjoy dance bands of any kind. However, they were most fond of polka music, and they spent many nights and weekends dancing at both King’s and Riverside Ballrooms here in Norfolk. If they attended a dance, they were on the dance floor kicking up their heels and having the time of their lives.

The couple have resided at the Norfolk Veterans Home for the last two years. Their family consists of six nieces, one nephew, their spouses and families.

Congratulatory wishes will reach them at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

