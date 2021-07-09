The children of Norman and Joan Moeller are proud to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They love them dearly and want to thank them for being such a great example of love and commitment.
They were married July 15, 1951, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of rural Pender. They have four children, Keith (Dee) Moeller of Pender, Sandra (David) Hoesch of Lincoln, Cathy (Jeff) Erwin of Norfolk and Kent (Carrie) Moeller of Las Flores, Calif. They have been bless with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
To celebrate, their family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 27, Pender, NE 68047.