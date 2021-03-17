Myron and Lou Deck will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 25. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.
Myron and Lou were married on March 25, 1951. They settled in the Hoskins area after their marriage and farmed until retirement. They have three children, Doug (Beth) Deck, Scott (Nancy) Deck and Skip Deck, all of Hoskins. They have been blessed with six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to Myron and Lou at P.O. Box 178, Hoskins, NE 68740.