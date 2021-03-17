Myron and Lou Deck

Myron and Lou Deck will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 25. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Myron and Lou were married on March 25, 1951. They settled in the Hoskins area after their marriage and farmed until retirement. They have three children, Doug (Beth) Deck, Scott (Nancy) Deck and Skip Deck, all of Hoskins. They have been blessed with six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Myron and Lou at P.O. Box 178, Hoskins, NE 68740.

John and Chris Judt are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married March 6, 1971, and their love has grown sweeter with every year. They feel incredibly blessed and thankful. Among their richest blessings were the births of their children — son Jason and daughter Janelle (…

The family of Ray and Betty Weaver is requesting a card shower in celebration of their of their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 25. Cards may be mailed to 1705 College View Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Roger and Donna Young will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. Their children and families would like to honor them with a card shower in lieu of a reception.

The family of Marvis and Mary Ann (Choutka) Wilcox would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married in Madison on Feb. 12, 1961. God has blessed them with three children: Brenda and husband Tom Borchers of Madison, Deborah and husband Ro…

The children of Gale and Shirley (Lyons) Rittscher are pleased to announce their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 18, 1961, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Everett and Janet Breach of Norfolk will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day. They were married in the bride’s home in Lewis, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1951. They have two daughters, Sandra Breach of Lincoln and Susan Franck of Rapid City, S.D., along with eight grandchi…

The family of Dan and Sharon (Kallhoff) Schindler happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Dan and Sharon were married Feb. 6, 1971, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. They were blessed with three daughters and 12 grandchildren: Stephanie and Mark Weidner and family o…

The family of Emil and Elaine Roubal is requesting a card shower to help celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 8.