Myron and Logene Strathman

Myron and Logene Strathman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at the Randolph Community Golf Course Clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m. They were married Aug. 19, 1962, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Randolph. Helping them celebrate are children Shelly (Larry) Foxworthy of Omaha, Mark (Kim) Strathman, Mike (Traci) Strathman and Mitch (Tara) Strathman, all of Randolph, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Please join them in their celebration at the clubhouse or by mailing a card to 86871 554 Ave., Randolph NE 68771.

Larry and Sue Hoefener

Larry and Sue Hoefener of Pierce will be celebrating 55 years of marriage on Aug. 11. A card shower is requested to honor the couple.

LeRoy and Bonnie Petersen

LeRoy and Bonnie Petersen of Wisner will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2-5 p.m. at the Norfolk District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Ave. Your presence to celebrate with them is your gift.

Ron and Dottie McKeever

A 60th anniversary for Ron and Dottie McKeever of Norfolk is being celebrated on Aug. 12. Ron and Dottie were married in Omaha at the First Presbyterian Church after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ron and Dottie were both acting social chairmen for their respective Farmh…

Kermit and Kathy Bourek

Kermit and Kathy Bourek are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18. They were united in marriage at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., in 1972.