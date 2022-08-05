Myron and Logene Strathman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at the Randolph Community Golf Course Clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m. They were married Aug. 19, 1962, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Randolph. Helping them celebrate are children Shelly (Larry) Foxworthy of Omaha, Mark (Kim) Strathman, Mike (Traci) Strathman and Mitch (Tara) Strathman, all of Randolph, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Please join them in their celebration at the clubhouse or by mailing a card to 86871 554 Ave., Randolph NE 68771.