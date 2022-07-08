The children of Myron and Judy (Grimm) Freudenburg, formerly of Norfolk, happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Myron and Judy were married July 22, 1972, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
They have been blessed with two children, Shawn Freudenburg of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Jena and husband Josh Schutz of Navarre, Fla. They are proud grandparents of three grandsons, August, Hudson and Caleb Schutz.
A card shower is being requested in their honor. Well wishes and cards may be sent to 4736 Constellation Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563.