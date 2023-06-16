Milton and Jacqulyn Owens

Milton and Jacqulyn (Gesiriech) Owens will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 27. They were married in the Methodist Church in Newport on June 27, 1953. After two years of Milton's military service, they moved to the family farm southwest of Carroll where they lived and farmed and loved their community for 66 years.
Their family includes two children, David and wife Shelly Owens of Wayne and Megan (Owens) Marr and husband Doug of Overland Park, Kan. There are six grandchildren: Jennifer (Matt) Munsell, Nichole Owens, Heather (Jesse) Frank, Josh Marr, David Marr and Emily Marr, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family is requesting that friends shower them with cards!
Their address is Kinship Point, Apt. 405, 1500 Vintage Hill Drive, Wayne, NE 68787.