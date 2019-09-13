An open house to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mike and Kathy Tinker will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. in the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.
Cards can be sent to them at 55221 862 Road, Osmond, NE 68765.
Dr. Charles and Beverly Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They were married Sept. 19, 1969, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Hinsdale, Ill.
Lloyd Jr. “Rusty” and Linda Petersen of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13. They were married at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Sept. 13, 1969.
John and Jan Heller will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Congregational Church in Pierce. They have two children, Bob (Jayne) Heller and Lori (Todd) Mink all of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Nicole (Bryce) Husske of Harrisburg, S.D., Ste…
We are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of Howard and Dixie Lederer. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Saint Edward. They have two sons, Scott (Miriam) Lederer of Norfolk and the late Todd Lederer.
Clair and Lura were married on Aug. 23, 1941, less than four months before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Pictured is the photo of Lura that Clair carried with him during WWII, where he served as sergeant of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South Pacific. Also, in the picture is the radio on whi…
The family of William “Bill” and Sharon (Hetrick) Stonacek of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 22, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Don and Karen (Buss) Hogendorn will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Walter Buss.
Dennis Swanson married his Winside High School sweetheart, Carolyn Bleich, on Aug. 15, 1969. Their love grew with their family, Eric and Janna Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather and Shon Little of Beemer and Aaron and Kristen Swanson of Hartwell, Ga. Their children gave them the gift of s…