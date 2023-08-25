Mike and Kathy Osborne

Cheers to Mike and Kathy Osborne on their remarkable 50 years of love, companionship and shared adventures. May the next chapter be as beautiful and joyful as the last.

Mike and Kathy were married on Sept. 1, 1973, in Laurel. They have four children, Corey (Jen) Osborne of Lincoln, Adam (Ellen) Osborne of Omaha, Mark (Sheena) Osborne of Sioux City and Joel (Renata) Osborne of Omaha. They have been blessed with eight grandchildren, Caddie, Payne, Margy, Cash, Crew, Swayze, Parker and Josie.

Please help us celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by sending your warm wishes and heartfelt messages with a card shower! Cards may be sent to 1113 Terrace Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Lowell and Dorothy Broberg

Lowell and Dorothy Broberg of Puyallup, Wash., will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Sept. 4. Lowell grew up in Newman Grove and Dorothy in Highmore, S.D. The couple were married in 1953 at Portland Avenue Evangelical Free Church in Tacoma, Wash. There will be a famil…

Rick and Ruth Fogleman

Rick and Ruth (Hansen) Fogleman will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 1. They were united in married on Sept. 1, 1973, at the Church of Christ in Oakdale, where they continued to reside until they moved to Norfolk in 1981.