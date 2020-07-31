Mike and Jill Mueller

Mike and Jill (Daniell) Mueller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2020. While we were unable to celebrate together properly, your family wishes you all the best and many more! Love, Michelle, Tom and Edward Warzywak and Peggy, Brad and Maddie Olson.
The family of Dr. Joel and Dionne Gillespie are requesting a card shower for them as they look back over the last 65 years of marriage and celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 6, 2020.
The family of Jerry and Pat Schmit of St. Paul, formerly of Norfolk, is requesting a card shower for their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 7, 1965, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, Ohio.
Lawrence and Geri (Sokol) Vesely are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower.
Mr. and Mrs. Norman Voecks are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The former Marjorie Kaspar married Norman “Smokey” Voecks on Aug. 4, 1950, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their parents were Rudolph and Clara Kaspar and William and Alma Voecks.
The family of Ron and Lu (Sanley) Skiff of Norfolk request a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary on Saturday, August 1, 2020. They were married in Lincoln, Neb., in 1970, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Their family includes Jason (Antje) Skiff of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mat…
Ron and Joyce VanAckeren are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower.
Arnold and Jeannie Oltjenbruns were married on a hot Sunday evening at Concordia Lutheran Church at Clearwater on July 24, 1960. They were blessed with five children. Arnold farmed and spent decades milking cows. Jeannie helped with the dairy and gave piano lessons in her home where she cont…
From 1950 to 2020 — Some things never change. On their high school senior sneak day, he placed his quarter into a photo booth. Who would have imagined how much that investment would pay off!