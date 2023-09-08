Mike and Bev Blank

Mike and Bev Blank are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 8, 1973, at Christian Missionary Alliance Church on Second Phillip Avenue. They celebrated with close family and friends on Sept. 2 at Harvest Church in Norfolk.

Mike and Bev were blessed with two daughters, Kendra Blank of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jessica (Chad) Sydow of Norfolk; and one grandson, Bryce Sydow of Omaha.

Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor. Cards will reach them at 208 Willow St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Mr. and Mrs. Hatterman will be celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were married on Sept. 14, 1963, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.