It is with joy that we celebrate Merlin and Ruth Oswald's 40th wedding anniversary! Merlin and Ruth (Leising) were wed on April 9, 1983, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Please join their children in celebrating God's goodness on Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the 4-H building at the Madison fairgrounds, 401 W. Sixth St. North.
Their children are Jon (Elizabeth) Oswald of Bellevue, Lori (Matthew) Unkel of Battle Creek, Ann (Jeremy) Grant of Meadow Grove and Erin (Victor) Romero of Columbus. They have nine grandchildren with two on the way.
Thank you for helping us celebrate!