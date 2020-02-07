Merle and Marjie Jurgensen

Merle and Marjie (Kotrous) Jurgensen will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Whiskey River in Madison from 3-6 p.m.

They were married Feb. 28, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Their family includes three sons, Michael (Laurie) of Vermillion, S.D., Matthew of Wayne and Mitch (Stacey) of Norfolk. They also have six grandchildren, Jessica (Taylor) Clark, Jennifer (fiancé Alex Hodges), Justin (special friend Jasmin), Alex, Joria and Zaven.

No gifts, please. Your presence is gift enough. If unable to attend, cards will reach the couple at Box 228, Madison, NE 68748.

Robert and Phyllis Reed

Robert and Phyllis Reed of Norfolk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at Fair Play Golf Course.

Kerry and Linda Martinez

Celebrating 50 years of marriage! Kerry and Linda Martinez were married Feb. 8, 1970, in Plainview. Their daughters would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1203 S. Third St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Stanley and Belva Acklie

The family of Stanley and Belva Acklie is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 29.

Glen and Kay Herbolsheimer

Glen and Kay Herbolsheimer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2019. They were married on Dec. 28, 1969 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Gerald and Linda Dahlkoetter

Gerald and Linda Dahlkoetter of Norfolk will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the activity room at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 110 E. Benjamin Ave.

Ray and Joyce Doerr

Ray and Joyce (Emory) Doerr will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa on Dec. 27, 1959.

Michael and Jane Steele

Michael “Steve” and Jane Steele will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6. Their children are Heather (Sean) Auman of Lincoln, Alyson (Corey) Swartzendruder of Geneva, Courtney (Tony) Weeder of Lindsay and Andy (Sarah) Steele of Pine, Colo.

Gary and Sandra Horst

Gary and Sandra Horst will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30, 2019. They were married Nov. 30, 1969. Family is requesting a card shower for them. Please mail cards to Gary and Sandra Horst at 1707 Vista Drive, Stanton, NE 68779.