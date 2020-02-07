Merle and Marjie Jurgensen

Merle and Marjie (Kotrous) Jurgensen will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Whiskey River in Madison from 3-6 p.m.
They were married Feb. 28, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Their family includes three sons, Michael (Laurie) of Vermillion, S.D., Matthew of Wayne and Mitch (Stacey) of Norfolk. They also have six grandchildren, Jessica (Taylor) Clark, Jennifer (fiancé Alex Hodges), Justin (special friend Jasmin), Alex, Joria and Zaven.
No gifts, please. Your presence is gift enough. If unable to attend, cards will reach the couple at Box 228, Madison, NE 68748.