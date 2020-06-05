Happy 60th anniversary, Merle and Karen Christensen. June 10, 1960, was the day it all began.
Karen retired from a lengthy career at Northeast College and Merle put in a few dozen years with Vulcraft. They reside in the home they raised three children, Corey and Kristy of Omaha, Kim and Fred of Norfolk and Jason and Meghan of Wheaton, Ill. They are now thriving after many surgeries and even kicking cancer. Relaxing in their beautiful backyard.
Grandchildren are oldest to youngest: Brady (wife Chelsea), Draevin (Mikayla), Alex, Zachery, Carly, Sydney, Sam, Collin, Kirby and Dylan.
Let’s see how many cards fit into their mailbox! Please send any cards and well wishes to 104 Vista Road, Norfolk NE 68701.