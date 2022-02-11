Max and Goldie Bowman

Max and Goldie Bowman of Elgin were married Feb. 14, 1958. This year mark’s 64 years of marriage for the couple. 

George and Carlene Prince

The children of George and Carlene Prince are requesting a card shower honoring their parents’ 65th wedding anniversary.

Chuck and Marlene Furley

Chuck and Marlene Furley will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Feb. 18, 1972, in Pierce.

Ronald and Beth Kortje

Ronald and Beth Kortje will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Feb. 11, 1972, at the Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk — the same church both of their parents were married at.