Marvis and Mary Ann Wilcox

The family of Marvis and Mary Ann (Choutka) Wilcox would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married in Madison on Feb. 12, 1961. God has blessed them with three children: Brenda and husband Tom Borchers of Madison, Deborah and husband Roland Meirose of Lincoln and Glen and wife Sheila Wilcox of Wahoo. They have seven grandchildren: Jason and wife Sarah Borchers, Jeremy and wife Kacie Borchers, Ashley Meirose and fiancé Ricky Arenas, Adam and wife Sammi Meirose, Tiana and husband Austin Koch, Adam Dokulil and Matthew Dokulil; along with six great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to the couple at 1106 Shorthorn Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Thank you in advance to all who can help them celebrate.