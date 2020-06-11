Marvin and Barbara Hawk

The family of Marvin and Barbara (Snyder) Hawk are requesting a card shower in celebration of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary. Marvin and Barb were married in Inman on June 18, 1960. Well wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 194,
Orchard, NE 68764.
Gayle and Norbert Holtz will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020. We would love to adorn then with cards this year. They are amazing parents and grandparents. We love them dearly and are unable to gather this year, but they are in our hearts always. Love, your children.
Paul and Lana Thun will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14. The couple were united in marriage on June 14, 1970, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. They are the parents of Patton Thun of Randolph, Sunny Sieck of York and Leia (Barry) Roland of Evans, Ga. They have sev…
John and Connie Hekrdle were married June 6, 1970, at Stanton Evangelical Free Church, 50 years and going. They have lived southwest of Stanton, next to the Hekrdle home place for all their married years. Been through farming challenges and a few floods and some good trucking years. They bot…
The children of Rodney and Judy Osweiler are requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Happy 60th anniversary, Merle and Karen Christensen. June 10, 1960, was the day it all began.
Roger and René (Roberts) Borgman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married on June 13, 1970, in Wymore at the United Methodist Church. They raised their family in Norfolk. Now retired, they enjoy attending grandkids’ school activities, golfing and gardening.
The family of Jerry and Carol Jessen of Norfolk is requesting a card shower for their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married June 20, 1955, in Redfield, S.D. Their children are Steve (Darla), Dale (Chris), Wade (Jane) and Dawn Jessen.
The family of Ken and Nancy (Nelson) Berney is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Peter’s Church in Orchard on June 10, 1970. Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad!
