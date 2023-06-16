Mark and Karla Higby

Mark and Karla (Jetensky) Higby of Madison will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 18. They were married on June 18, 1983, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Belleville, Kan.

Their family includes son Nathan and his wife, Katie Higby, and their children, Dylan, Ella, Brantley and Beckett of Leigh; daughter Melissa Freudenburg and her children, Madilyn and Carter of Leigh; and daughter Rebecca and her husband, Nolan Johnson, and their children, Treighton and Tolson of Madison.

Since they will probably be too busy chasing one of their grandkids around the state cheering them on at their various activities to properly celebrate, cards can reach the couple at 301 E. Third St., Madison, NE 68748.

Bill and Sheila Miller

We are happy to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Bill and Sheila Miller. They were married June 30, 1973, at St.Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Milton and Jacqulyn Owens

Milton and Jacqulyn Owens

Milton and Jacqulyn (Gesiriech) Owens will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 27. They were married in the Methodist Church in Newport on June 27, 1953. After two years of Milton's military service, they moved to the family farm southwest of Carroll where they liv…