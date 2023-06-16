Mark and Karla Higby

Mark and Karla (Jetensky) Higby of Madison will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 18. They were married on June 18, 1983, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Belleville, Kan.
Their family includes son Nathan and his wife, Katie Higby, and their children, Dylan, Ella, Brantley and Beckett of Leigh; daughter Melissa Freudenburg and her children, Madilyn and Carter of Leigh; and daughter Rebecca and her husband, Nolan Johnson, and their children, Treighton and Tolson of Madison.
Since they will probably be too busy chasing one of their grandkids around the state cheering them on at their various activities to properly celebrate, cards can reach the couple at 301 E. Third St., Madison, NE 68748.