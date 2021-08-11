Marcel and Sheila Kramer

The family of Marcel and Sheila Kramer of Crofton would like to celebrate their parents' 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Marcel and Sheila Kramer were married Aug. 14, 1971, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Their children are Nicole (Preston) Renshaw of Sioux Falls, S.D., Chad (Shane) Kramer of Sioux Falls, Jared (Darcey) Kramer of St. Paul and Brett (Janel) Kramer of Wayne. They are blessed with 13 grandchildren: Zach, Jaime, Ben and TR Renshaw, Sydnee and Savanna Kramer, Alexis, Samuel, Jackson and Matthew Kramer and Haley, Mason and Hudson Kramer.

Cards may be sent to the couple at 54818 886 Road, Crofton, NE 68730.

Terry and Diane Brogren

The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Hayn…

Robert and Joan Moore

Robert and Joan Moore will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14. They married at St. Francis Church in Randolph on Aug. 14, 1971.

Vernon and Margaret Love

The family of Vernon and Margaret (Reinhart) Love is requesting a card shower for their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 9, 1951, at St. Leonard's Church in Madison. They have six children, Connie (Dan) Geary of Norfolk, Robert (Maria) Love of Akron, Iowa, Marcia (Ri…

Les and Denise Yule

The children of Les and Denise Yule are hosting a celebration for the their parents' 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bloomfield Community Center. The couple were married April 3, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Mitchell, S.D.

Harold and Mardell Wittler

The family of Harold and Mardell Wittler of Carroll would like to celebrate their parents' 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Roger and Shirley Dillon

The children of Roger and Shirley Dillon would like to request a card shower to honor their parents on their 50th anniversary. They were married on Aug. 7, 1971. Roger and Shirley have five children: Jenny (Tim) Schwager, Ryan (Tara) Dillon, Trent (Courtney) Dillon, Nate (Amanda) Dillon and …

Mike and Ranell Johnson

Cheers to 50 years! Help the family of Mike and Ranell Johnson celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Michael Johnson and Ranell Levos were married July 31, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They started their married life in Norfolk where they lived until 1997. …

Paul and LaNeta Abler

Paul and LaNeta Abler will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. They married in Pierce and made their home in Norfolk. Their family asks that you please join in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to 83752 U.S. Hwy 81, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Bob and Amber Block

Bob and Amber Block will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27. Please join their family in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to P.O. Box 132, Wausa, NE 68786.