Lyle and Imogene Wooldrik

The children of Lyle and Imogene (Flyr) Wooldrik would like to request a card shower in honor of their parents’ 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 27.

They were married on April 27,1968, in Omaha at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Their children are Catherine Wooldrik of Lincoln, Mark (Michelle) Wooldrik of West Point, Vickie (Russell) Phillips of Wahoo and Chad Wooldrik of Omaha. They also have eight grandchildren.

Anniversary wishes may be sent to 245 21st Road, West Point, NE 68788.

Randy and Robin Nielsen of Meadow Grove will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 28.

Ronald and Kathlene (Delozier) Meyer are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Their children are requesting a card shower in their honor. They were married April 28, 1973, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.