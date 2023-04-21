Lyle and Imogene Wooldrik

The children of Lyle and Imogene (Flyr) Wooldrik would like to request a card shower in honor of their parents’ 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 27.
They were married on April 27,1968, in Omaha at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Their children are Catherine Wooldrik of Lincoln, Mark (Michelle) Wooldrik of West Point, Vickie (Russell) Phillips of Wahoo and Chad Wooldrik of Omaha. They also have eight grandchildren.
Anniversary wishes may be sent to 245 21st Road, West Point, NE 68788.