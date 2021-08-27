Lyle and Denise Venteicher

In honor of their 40th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Lyle and Denise (Sherrock) Venteicher. They were married Sept. 11, 1981, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.
Lyle and Denise have nine children, Sister Peggy Venteicher, OSB, of Yankton, Michael (Amber) Venteicher of Chaska, Minn., Mary (Ryan) Baumert of Howells, Cheryl (Noah) Smith and Kathy (Marshall) Everitt, all of Kearney, Laurie (Thomas) Johnson of Lincoln, Brenda (Barrett Sieck) Venteicher of Geneva, Susan and Mark Venteicher of Pierce. Their grandchildren are Jude and Lucy Venteicher, Andrew and Joanne Everitt and Travis Smith.
To celebrate, their family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 54501 849 Road, Pierce, NE 68767.