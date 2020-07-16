Lumire and Geraldine Buresh will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on July 24. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.
Cards will reach the couple at 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 81, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Larry and Kathleen (Spangler) Jorgensen wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2020. The couple were married on July 18, 1970, in Ewing.
Gene and Marge Brabec will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married July 17, 1970. Their children are Dan Brabec of Howells, Laurie and Darren VanName of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jen and Steve Niewohner of Snyder, Chris and Mark Radcliff of Wilber and Jon and Michelle Br…
Deon and Linda Hintz are (quietly, and at the correct social distance) remembering it’s soon our 50th wedding anniversary. On July 12, 1970, we were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
Ray and Diane Keifer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. Their friends and family are requesting a card shower in their honor.
The family of Ray and Diane Keifer of Madison is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 27, 1970, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.
Billy and Sharolyn Buss of Pierce will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce on June 19, 1960. Their children would like to request a card shower in honor of this anniversary.
Since we can’t all gather together right now, let’s send them good wishes some way or somehow. A card or a note will sure make their day, June 24 is their special day.
The family of Marvin and Barbara (Snyder) Hawk are requesting a card shower in celebration of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary. Marvin and Barb were married in Page on June 18, 1960. Well wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 194, Orchard, NE 68764.
