Lowell and Diane Kimble of Norfolk will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hadar in 1962.
After Norfolk Junior College they moved to Wayne where Lowell got his four-year degree in music and speech while Diane taught at a rural school.
After teaching at Pilger Public Schools for two years, they taught at the Bloomfield school system. Lowell resigned his position to travel to Vermilion to receive his master’s degree and went on to teach at Creighton. After one year teaching at First Trinity Lutheran school, Diane car-pooled to Wayne to earn her four-year degree.
The couple moved back to Norfolk in 1974 and invested in rentals. Now retired, the couple is active at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Norfolk Antique Auto Club, collecting and selling antique auto parts, attending craft shows and swap meets.
Son James was born in 1966 at Norfolk (presently living in New Jersey with wife Tina), Paul at Creighton in 1968, (Papillion) with wife Cherie and their two children, and Troy at Norfolk in 1974, (Wisner) with wife Kellie and their two children.
They would be happy to receive cards at 810 Prospect Ave., Norfolk NE 68701.