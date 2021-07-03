Lonnie and Dawn Alberts will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on July 9. Their children are Korbin, Kelsie and Kalvin. Cards will reach the couple at 1112 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Lonnie and Dawn Alberts will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on July 9. Their children are Korbin, Kelsie and Kalvin. Cards will reach the couple at 1112 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
On behalf of their children and grandchildren, we wanted to wish Kristi and Gary Jagels a happy 25th wedding anniversary! Kristi and Gary were married on July 6, 1996, and have been blessed with their three children, Kiley, Andrea and Samuel, along with two grandchildren, William and Charlot…
Cheers to 50 years! Join us to celebrate our half century of togetherness on Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.
Lonnie and Belva Patras are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2. They were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater in 1961.
Glen and Amy Van Dyke will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26. Throughout their 50 years together, they had three sons, Scott Joseph Van Dyke, who is waiting for them in heaven, Casey (Gina) Van Dyke and Cory (Shelly) Van Dyke. They are blessed with three grandchildren,…
The family of James and Lois Gronenthal is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1966, at Lindsay Holy Family Church in Lindsay.
Leland and Janice Alexander will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 28. They were married on June 28, 1951, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wilson of Bloomfield are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2021. Jr. and Joy were married in the little white Presbyterian Church up on the hill in Verdel. The wedding party consisted of the best man, Garry Wilson, maid of honor, Orpha (Tuch) Kalkowsk…
The family of Myron “Mike” and Karen (Breitkreutz Stueve) Kuzelka of Wisner is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1971, in Wisner.