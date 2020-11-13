The family of Lloyd and Arlene Avery is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Lloyd lived and worked on his family’s farm in Meadow Grove before he met the love of his life, Arlene, in Norfolk. They were wed in holy matrimony at the Methodist Church in Meadow Grove on Nov. 20, 1960. They moved to Norfolk to raise their family and have been proud members of the community ever since.
Their children include Jill (Ron) Widhalm of Columbus, Dave (Deb) Avery of Norfolk, Patty (Scott) Hughan of Churchton, Md., and Susan (Tim) Kayser of Edgewater, Md. They have 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to 1605 Syracuse Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.