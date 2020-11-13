The family of Lloyd and Arlene Avery is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Lloyd lived and worked on his family’s farm in Meadow Grove before he met the love of his life, Arlene, in Norfolk. They were wed in holy matrimony at the Methodist Church in Meadow Grove on Nov. 20, 1960. They moved to Norfolk to raise their family and have been proud members of the community ever since.

Their children include Jill (Ron) Widhalm of Columbus, Dave (Deb) Avery of Norfolk, Patty (Scott) Hughan of Churchton, Md., and Susan (Tim) Kayser of Edgewater, Md. They have 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to 1605 Syracuse Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Warren and Linda Risinger would like to honor their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Warren and Linda were married Nov. 21, 1970, at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. Their family includes daughter Laurie and Scott Race and the late Allen Risinger and his wife,…

The family of Jim and Jane Ternus is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey on Nov. 20, 1970.

Melvin and Alma Meyer of Pilger will be observing their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15. Melvin turned 90 on Oct. 14 and Alma’s birthday is Nov. 9. If you wish to send them greetings, their mailing address is 83745 573rd Ave., Pilger, NE 68768.

Dennis and Dottie Hrbek are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 7, 1970, at St Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. They have two children, daughter Michele Novacek, husband Charles and son Keegan of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and son Mike Hrbek, wife Kathy and daugh…

The children of Al and Fern Schneider are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 24, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson.

The family of Den and Connie Mather would like to wish them a happy 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1 with a card shower!

The family of Ken and Arvona Jaeger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7. They were married at First Baptist Church in Norfolk.

The family of Vernon and Mary Hilkemann is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 30.