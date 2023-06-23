LeRoy and Sally Clarkson

The family of LeRoy and Sally Clarkson are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1958, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Dixon.

Their children include Deanna and Marv Hagberg of South Sioux City, Lori and Chuck Frohberg of Norfolk, Kim and Paul Pate of Las Vegas, Tom and Serena Clarkson of Vermillion, S.D., and Scott and Lori Clarkson of Norfolk. They have 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cards will reach the couple at 705 K St., Neligh, NE 68756.

Lois and Gary Faist

Lois and Gary Faist invite you to help celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Charles Boromeo Parish Hall in North Bend (2½ blocks east of the auditorium on Eighth St.). No gifts are requested. Please RSVP by Saturday, July 1, by calling or text…

Don and Carol Whipple

Don and Carol Whipple of Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 30, 1963, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa.

