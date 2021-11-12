LeRoy and Gail Wortman

LeRoy and Gail (Pellatz) Wortman of Neligh will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Neligh American Legion, 115 W. Third St., Neligh.
They were united in marriage on Dec. 2, 1961, in Brunswick. They have lived in the same house on the same farm all 60 years.
Their children are the late Jolene (Randy) Mosel, Rosemary (Roger) Legate, all of Neligh, Jim (Mary Jo) Wortman of Denten, Randy (Misty) of Pierce and Jeni (Tim) Negley of Gothenburg. Their grandchildren are Dane (AnnaLisa) Mosel, Miranda (Juan) Lopez, Chandra (Aaron) Blase, Ethan Mosel, Tyler (Melissa) Legate, Colby Legate, Sonya Legate, Devin (Kaylee) Wortman, Seth Wortman, Logan (Tasia) Wortman, Reid Wortman, Abby Negley and Aleigha Negley. Great-grandchildren include Leilani, Ian and Lilia Lopez, Adelyn, Emma and Avery Blase, Joan, Nora and Penny Legate and Ellie and Cooper Wortman.
The couple request no gifts.
If unable to attend, cards can be sent to 52547 858th Road, Neligh, NE 68756.